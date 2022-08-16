Ingka Group on Tuesday announced that it will invest ₹7,245 crore (900 million euros) in India to set up two centres for business, meetings and shopping over the next few years
Ingka Centres, part of Ikea's retail operator Ingka Group, on Tuesday announced that it will invest ₹7,245 crore (900 million euros) in India to set up two centres for business, meetings and shopping over the next few years. Ingka Group, which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, on Tuesday started construction work of its first 'Ingka Centre' with an investment of 400 milion euros, according to a top company official. Additionally, it plans to set up a similar centre at Noida as well.
According to news agency PTI report, while the Gurugram centre is slated to open in late 2025, it is yet to finalise a timeline for the opening of the Noida site as it is in the process of getting approvals.
Jan Kristensson Ingka Centres Global Expansion & Development Director told PTI, “we have a plan to invest 400 million euros here at Gurugram… We have another project that we are planning to bring in to Noida. The (investment) plan in these new projects is 900 million euros." When asked about the timeline for the opening of the Noida centre, he said, "We need to look at the final plans that need to be approved and based on that we will make a schedule for when we can open, but it will be later than 2025-26.
He further informed that through Ingka Centres, the company tries to cater to the needs of the local community. The centre will have other retailers, office space and also facilities for food and beverages. Ingka Group's Ingka Centre offers shopping place, office space, food and beverage outlets and social activities collaborating with local communities, the report said.
Asked if the company planned to open more Ingka Centres in cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, he said the company is open to the idea but it is not on the immediate plans for the company. As of now, Ingka Group is operating 45 'Ingka Centres' globally. The total building area of the Gurugram centre will be around 17 lakh square feet spread over nine floors, and help generate around 2,500 jobs, the company said in a statement.
