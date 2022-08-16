Jan Kristensson Ingka Centres Global Expansion & Development Director told PTI, “we have a plan to invest 400 million euros here at Gurugram… We have another project that we are planning to bring in to Noida. The (investment) plan in these new projects is 900 million euros." When asked about the timeline for the opening of the Noida centre, he said, "We need to look at the final plans that need to be approved and based on that we will make a schedule for when we can open, but it will be later than 2025-26.

