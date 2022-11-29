West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday stalled a program and pulled out the district magistrate for failing to complete his duty.
CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to distribute warm clothes at an event being held in the North 24 Parganas District 's Hingalganj area. At the event present were Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan.
At the event CM Banerjee pulled up the district magistrate furiously for failing to being the warm clothes that were meant to be distributed from the BDO's office to the event venue.
Banerjee, in the presence of locals, asked District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi to make arrangements to bring the garments to the venue at the earliest.
"I've brought 15,000 winter garments, blankets for locals. Where have you kept them? Bring them to me immediately. I’ll not continue with the programme till you get those… I’ll wait here," Banerjee told Dwivedi.
The CM also warned the DM, and other officials of stern action for such lapses. "I'm sorry, but I'll have to take action in case the DM and block development officers don't carry out their responsibilities properly," she added.
Around 15 minutes later, bunches of shawls were brought to the venue.
The CM then announced that she would be distributing 1,000 shawls among local women.
Earlier in the day, the CM, who reached here on Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter, offered prayers to local deity 'Bonobibi' at a temple here and planted a tree.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to officially announce Sundarbans and Basirhat as two new districts of the state during an administrative meeting scheduled on 29 November, a senior official said on Monday.
The two districts are set to be carved out of South and North 24 Parganas districts, he said.
"All the necessary work to create the two new districts has been completed. The CM is likely to announce the names tomorrow in Hingalganj during the administrative meeting," the official told news agency PTI.
