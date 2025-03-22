Dilip Ghosh, a former BJP MP from West Bengal, faced backlash during a road inauguration in Kharagpur, West Midnapore. A group of local women protested his presence. The incident, which occurred on March 21 afternoon, quickly escalated into a heated verbal exchange.

Women questioned Ghosh’s absence during his MP tenure and challenged his sudden involvement in the road project, which they credited to Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Pradeep Sarkar.

Irritated by the protest, Ghosh responded sharply, claiming the funding came from him and not “anyone’s father”. When a woman objected to his remarks, pointing out his position as a former MP, Ghosh aggressively replied that he would “drag in 14 generations” if he wished. As the shouting grew louder, he threatened, “Stop yelling, or I’ll strangle you.”

The remarks further angered the crowd. Despite attempts by BJP workers and Ghosh’s security personnel to control the situation, the scene soon turned chaotic.

As someone from his team asked whether the women belonged to Mamata Banerjee’s party, Ghosh said, “TMC dogs everywhere.”

Soon, protesters surrounded Ghosh’s vehicle, with some slapping the car. The police eventually arrived, but Ghosh was forced to leave the area amid rising tension, according to Anandabazar.

Dilip Ghosh’s comment about Mamata Banerjee Dilip Ghosh is not new to controversies. In March 2024, his party gave him a show-cause notice over his “indecent” remarks about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, fondly called Didi.

“When Didi goes to Goa, she calls herself ‘daughter of Goa’. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the ‘daughter of Tripura’. Decide who your father is. It's not right to be anybody's daughter," he told his laughing audience.