‘Illegal’ auto-rickshaw services by Ola, Uber, Rapido continue to run in Karnataka despite ban2 min read . 07:50 AM IST
The Karnataka government has ordered the app-based cab aggregators to stop offering ‘illegal’ auto-rickshaw
Ola, Uber and Rapido are still being used by both passengers and auto drivers to make reservations in Karnataka despite a state-wide ban. Even after the Karnataka government outlawed such services as a result of several complaints of overcharging, online booking for auto-rickshaw services was still possible on October 12.
With immediate effect, the Karnataka government has ordered the app-based cab aggregators to stop offering "illegal" auto-rickshaw hailing services in the city due to a violation of regulations.
B Sriramulu, the transport minister of Karnataka, earlier claimed that he had ordered authorities to seize cab aggregators that were still driving auto-rickshaws. His directive follows accusations that app-based cab aggregators are still running auto-rickshaws despite the Transport Department's orders to cease operations immediately.
On October 10, the Karnataka Government issued a warning to app cab aggregators that any vehicles operating unlawfully will be subject to a ₹5,000 fine. This notice was given a few days after a Bengaluru court ruled that app-based cab aggregators could not provide "illegal" auto-rickshaw services.
The auto-rickshaws appear to still be operating, but fewer cars seem to be using these platforms as Bengaluru's waiting times increased, going from an average of seven minutes to 15 minutes in some locations. According to media reports, some vehicle drivers continue to use the apps secretly while others applauded the government's decision.
When informed that Ola, Uber and Rapido auto-rickshaws were running despite being given a warning and instructions to stop, Sriramulu said, "I have sent officials, I have ordered them to seize Ola and Uber vehicles operating despite directions."
On October 12, Uber issued a formal statement stating that the firm was prepared to cooperate with the government to maintain its three-wheeler vehicle services. At the same time, it has noted that auto-rickshaws play a vital role in transportation needs across the country.
