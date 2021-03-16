Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

Representative photo: Eight phase polling for assembly elections in West Bengal is scheduled to begin from March 27
1 min read . 02:29 PM IST PTI

  • Eight phase polling for assembly elections in West Bengal is scheduled to begin from March 27

NEW DELHI : The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. 

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. 

The searches are being conducted at five locations of Manjhi's alleged associate Amit Agrawal, a businessman, in Durgapur, Asansol and Bankura, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Cinema owners cheer more reopenings, but business still struggling

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year: Study

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

2 min read . 04:57 PM IST

North Korea tells US to stop war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST

The searches are being conducted at five locations of Manjhi's alleged associate Amit Agrawal, a businessman, in Durgapur, Asansol and Bankura, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Cinema owners cheer more reopenings, but business still struggling

4 min read . 05:08 PM IST

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year: Study

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

2 min read . 04:57 PM IST

North Korea tells US to stop war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Eight phase polling for assembly elections in West Bengal is scheduled to begin from March 27.

With 294 seats at stake, the BJP is leading a vigorous campaign to oust the ruling TMC which had secured consecutive wins in 2011 and 2016 under its leader Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI has already questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour constituency and nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee who wields considerable influence in the party and has been leading the Trinamool Congress' counter-attack. 

The agency had also questioned Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in connection with the case, they said. 

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the ECL mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Dhar, the then Kunustoria area general manager, is now posted in Pandaveswar, while Rai is general manager for the Kajor area.

It is alleged that Manjhi is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas, the officials said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.