Illegal constructions demolished in Mumbai's Mira Road days after Ayodhya Ram temple clashes
Illegal constructions demolished in Mumbai amid heavy security deployment following clashes during Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha celebrations.
Illegal’ constructions were demolished in Mumbai amid heavy security deployment on Monday. The bulldozer action comes mere hours after violence was reported from the Mira Road area amid Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha celebrations. Police have been maintaining a strict vigil following the clashes and also conducted a flag march in the Naya Nagar area.