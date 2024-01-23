Illegal’ constructions were demolished in Mumbai amid heavy security deployment on Monday. The bulldozer action comes mere hours after violence was reported from the Mira Road area amid Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha celebrations. Police have been maintaining a strict vigil following the clashes and also conducted a flag march in the Naya Nagar area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, bulldozers have torn down illegal constructions in the MMR suburb – a day after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict action against rioters. Visuals shared online showed the vehicles being escorted by a large team of police and security personnel as the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation tore down makeshift stores and other structures along the pavement. They had previously been served notices calling for the illegal structures to be dismantled.

Thirteen people have been arrested since a scuffle broke out between two communities on the night of January 21. Police officials said the dispute began around 11 pm on Sunday while some members of the Hindu community raised slogans in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

A separate incident on Monday evening saw a procession pelted with stones while passing through Thane district. An unspecified number of procession-ists and policemen providing security to the march were injured in the attack.

ALSO READ: Stone pelting on procession in Thane district hours after group clash “The complete details of the incident in the Nayanagar area of Mira-Bhyander were taken last night only. I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am on Monday. Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said early on Monday.

The police had earlier appealed to the residents of Mira Road not to pay attention to rumours.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

