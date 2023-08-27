Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Illegal firecracker unit explosion kills five in West Bengal

Illegal firecracker unit explosion kills five in West Bengal

1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 01:54 PM IST Livemint

Explosion at illegal firecracker unit in West Bengal kills five; more feared dead and injured. Rescue operation ongoing.

Illegal firecracker unit explosion kills five in West Bengal. (Representative Image)

As many as five persons were killed in an explosion that rocked an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district, said the rescue official on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Asish Ghosh, a fire station officer said, “Five bodies have been recovered from the heap of debris where the cracker manufacturing unit once stood."

Police sources at Duttapukur said that several more are feared dead and injured in the explosion. The rescue operation is still underway.

Officials said that the injured were being rushed to a hospital in Barasat, as per ANI reports.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 01:54 PM IST
