Home Ministry has issued a clarification after Union Minister's Hardeep Singh Puri tweet claiming all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre
The Home Ministry has issued a clarification on rehabilitating Rohingya Refugees' in Delhi after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's statement that they will be shifted to EWS apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi soon. In strongly worded series of tweets MHA stated that it has not given any directions.
“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately, the MHA said in tweet on Wednesday," the Ministry further clarified.
On the proposed move by the Delhi government to shift the Rohingya Muslims to a new location, the MHA has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners remain at their present location as it has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the country concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier in the day, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri that Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.
"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri tweeted.
News agency, ANI, had reported this story on Tuesday, claiming around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. Its report further stated, the decision has been taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.
