News agency, ANI, had reported this story on Tuesday, claiming around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. Its report further stated, the decision has been taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}