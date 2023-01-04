Illegal hotel of BJP leader and murder accused razed in MP | Watch video

Illegal hotel of BJP leader and murder accused razed in MP | Watch video1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22.
Madhya Pradesh district administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar city amid public outrage over Jagdish Yadav murder case.
The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22, according to the news agency ANI.
A special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites on Tuesday evening to demolish the hotel, and the building turned into rubble within seconds. The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near Makaronia intersection in Sagar.
Take a look at the video below:
Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarun Nayak and other senior officers were present during the demolition.
District Collector Deepak Arya said, “In the safety view, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished."
Jagdish Yadav, resident of a resident of Koregaon was crushed to death under an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members, as per ANI reports.
Police registered a murder case against eight accused in this case. Of these, five were arrested, while the sixth accused Mishri Chand Gupta is still absconding.
It is pertinent to mention that deceased Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls.
It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered in this enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at Makronia intersection.
(With ANI inputs)
