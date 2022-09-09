Illegal loan apps: FM asks RBI to make ‘whitelist’ on legal platforms1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 04:18 PM IST
MeitY will then ensure that only these whitelisted digital lending applications are hosted on app stores
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting on illegal lending apps, and asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prepare a ‘whitelist’ of all legal applications, the finance ministry said in its release on Friday.