Illegal mining case: CBI orders issuance of request letters to 4 countries2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Illegal Mining Scam: Similar orders were issued with regard to the CBI request seeking details of GLA Trading International Pvt Ltd from authorities in UAE, Singapore, and the Isle of Man.
A special CBI court has ordered the issuance of letters of request to authorities in Switzerland, Isle of Man, and UAE to furnish details of mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's money trail in connection with the multi-crore illegal mining case, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×