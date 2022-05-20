“We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since1960. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities. We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Bagchi's statement read.

