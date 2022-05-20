'Illegal occupation of our territory': India on China's second bridge across Pangong Lake2 min read . 07:06 PM IST
China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday released an official statement on the illegal construction being conducted by Chinese officials on the Pangong Lake.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday released an official statement on the illegal construction being conducted by Chinese officials on the Pangong Lake.
The official statement said that both the bridges that are being constructed by China are in the area that has been illegally occupied by China since 1960s.
The official statement said that both the bridges that are being constructed by China are in the area that has been illegally occupied by China since 1960s.
China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and it could help the Chinese military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery and people familiar with the development on Wednesday.
China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and it could help the Chinese military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery and people familiar with the development on Wednesday.
“We've never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory", the MEA's official statement read.
“We've never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory", the MEA's official statement read.
The statement by official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, comes on reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong Lake by China.
The statement by official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, comes on reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong Lake by China.
“We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since1960. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities. We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Bagchi's statement read.
“We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since1960. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities. We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Bagchi's statement read.
The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.
The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.
Bagchi's statement further mentioned," In order to ensure that the nation's security interests are fully protected, Government has stepped up development of border infrastructure especially since 2014, including construction of roads, bridges, etc."
Bagchi's statement further mentioned," In order to ensure that the nation's security interests are fully protected, Government has stepped up development of border infrastructure especially since 2014, including construction of roads, bridges, etc."
India too has been constructing bridges, roads and tunnels in the border regions as part of overall efforts to enhance military preparedness. It is learnt that China has recently completed the construction of the first bridge in the area.
India too has been constructing bridges, roads and tunnels in the border regions as part of overall efforts to enhance military preparedness. It is learnt that China has recently completed the construction of the first bridge in the area.
“Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of these areas. And of course, Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
“Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of these areas. And of course, Government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Beginning on 5 May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Additional clashes also took place at locations in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Beginning on 5 May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive melee, face-offs, and skirmishes at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Additional clashes also took place at locations in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).