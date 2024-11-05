Illegal stone mining: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

Illegal stone mining: The CBI is raided 20 sites across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar in an investigation related to illegal stone mining and uncovered cash, gold, silver, and significant incriminating materials.

Fareha Naaz
Published5 Nov 2024, 06:53 PM IST
CBI recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh cash, gold, silver, cartridges, incriminating documents and other things from recent searches at 20 locations in three states in connection with a case related to organised illegal stone mining.
CBI recovered ₹60 lakh cash, gold, silver, cartridges, incriminating documents and other things from recent searches at 20 locations in three states in connection with a case related to organised illegal stone mining.

The CBI is carrying out searches at around 20 locations spread across 3 States including Jharkhand (three places at Ranchi, one place at Gumla and thirteen places at Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places at Kolkata) and Bihar (one place at Patna) in an on-going investigation of a case related to organised illegal stone mining in the State of Jharkhand.

A Central Bureau of Investigation press release dated November 5 revealed that in the raids over 60 lakh cash, gold weighing more than 1 kg, silver weighing 1.2 kg, gold ornaments, mobiles, 61 live 9mm cartridges, sale deeds related to properties, documents related to investments and Shell companies, agreement papers and other incriminating documents, were found.

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds cancellation of CBI lookout notice for Rhea Chakraborty

The press release states, “CBI had registered the instant case on 20/11/2023 u/s 120B r/w 34, 379, 323, 500, 504 & 506 of IPC, u/s 27 of Arms Act, U/s 3(1)(5) of SC/ST Act, and section 4/54 of Jharkhand Mines & Minerals concession Rules 2004 based on the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi vide order dated 18/08/2023.”

Also Read | CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese visa ‘scam’ case

According to the notice, the probe agency uncovered large scale illegal mining activities in Sahebganj district. The report mentions that the government suffered ‘substantial losses’ due to these illegal activities. The losses were compounded by unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws.

Also Read | Constitution under constant attack’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi

The report added, “Field investigations suggest that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money.”

Furthermore, CBI concluded involvement and nexus of key individuals and firms in the illegal mining operation. They used multiple methods to divert illicitly obtained materials, including precious metals and money. Thus, investigations are ongoing at the premises of those who are suspected to have played a role in concealing the proceeds from illegal mining activities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIllegal stone mining: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.