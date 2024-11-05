Illegal stone mining: The CBI is raided 20 sites across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar in an investigation related to illegal stone mining and uncovered cash, gold, silver, and significant incriminating materials.

The CBI is carrying out searches at around 20 locations spread across 3 States including Jharkhand (three places at Ranchi, one place at Gumla and thirteen places at Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places at Kolkata) and Bihar (one place at Patna) in an on-going investigation of a case related to organised illegal stone mining in the State of Jharkhand.

A Central Bureau of Investigation press release dated November 5 revealed that in the raids over ₹60 lakh cash, gold weighing more than 1 kg, silver weighing 1.2 kg, gold ornaments, mobiles, 61 live 9mm cartridges, sale deeds related to properties, documents related to investments and Shell companies, agreement papers and other incriminating documents, were found.

The press release states, "CBI had registered the instant case on 20/11/2023 u/s 120B r/w 34, 379, 323, 500, 504 & 506 of IPC, u/s 27 of Arms Act, U/s 3(1)(5) of SC/ST Act, and section 4/54 of Jharkhand Mines & Minerals concession Rules 2004 based on the directions of Hon'ble High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi vide order dated 18/08/2023."

According to the notice, the probe agency uncovered large scale illegal mining activities in Sahebganj district. The report mentions that the government suffered ‘substantial losses’ due to these illegal activities. The losses were compounded by unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws.

The report added, “Field investigations suggest that key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money."