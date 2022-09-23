Illicit goods trade stood at 2.6 tn in FY20: Ficci

The FMCG industry including household and personal care goods, and packaged foods together accounted for three-fourth of the total value of illicit goods sold in the five key industries, Ficci said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Sale of illicit consumer goods such as mobile phones, fast moving consumer products, packaged food, tobacco products and liquor stood at ₹2.6 trillion in 2019-20, according to a report by industry body Ficci.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Sale of illicit consumer goods such as mobile phones, fast moving consumer products, packaged food, tobacco products and liquor stood at ₹2.6 trillion in 2019-20, according to a report by industry body Ficci.
The FMCG industry including household and personal care goods, and packaged foods together accounted for three-fourth of the total value of illicit goods sold in the five key industries, Ficci’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) said in its report released Thursday.
The FMCG industry including household and personal care goods, and packaged foods together accounted for three-fourth of the total value of illicit goods sold in the five key industries, Ficci’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) said in its report released Thursday.
According to the report, the estimated loss to the exchequer due to the illicit trade in these five key industries was ₹58,521 crore. Two highly regulated and taxed industries—tobacco products and alcoholic beverages—account for 49% of the overall tax loss.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the report, the estimated loss to the exchequer due to the illicit trade in these five key industries was ₹58,521 crore. Two highly regulated and taxed industries—tobacco products and alcoholic beverages—account for 49% of the overall tax loss.