Illustrator N. Jayachandran passes away

NEW DELHI :Artist and illustrator N. Jayachandran, who has worked with various national dailies and magazines for more than 35 years, passed away in New Delhi on Monday afternoon following a brief illness. He was 57.
Jayachandran worked with Mint in Delhi as an artist and illustrator for more than a decade and played a key role in shaping the publication’s visual identity. Known for his incisive editorial illustrations, Jayachandran’s work elevated the associated article as well as the page.
“He was very imaginative while having a strong grasp of current affairs and had a keen interest in society, which gave him a clear vision to create vivid illustrations that told stories by themselves," said Mint’s national creative director Abel Robinson.
Jayachandran’s oeuvre spanned pen and ink, watercolours and digital art.
“His strokes were unique, very different from any other artist or illustrator. One look and you could identify his lines," said Sudheer Nath, former secretary of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.
A mentor to many younger illustrators and cartoonists, he was active in the community of artists in New Delhi and beyond.
Born in Thalassery in Kerala, Jayachandran studied art at the School of Arts, Thalassery, and started his career as an illustrator for the Kunkumam group in Kollam in the late 1980s. Since then, he worked at the Malayala Manorama, at The Indian Express in Chandigarh and Outlook in Delhi.
In December 2006, Jayachandran joined Mint as part of the team that would launch the business daily the next year.
For the past two years, he worked as a freelance illustrator for both Mint and Hindustan Times.
Jayachandran is survived by his wife Sheena and two children.
