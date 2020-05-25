NEW DELHI : The International Labour Organization (ILO) has expressed “deep concern" over the labour law amendments and exemptions in several Indian states and has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and give a clear message to states on international commitments.

The letter comes following ten central trade unions wrote to the Geneva based ILO on 14 May seeking its interventions and highlighting the plight of workers and the violation of ILO convention No 144. India is a signatory of ILO convention 144, which calls for tripartite consultations among government, employers and workers.

“Please allow me to assure you that the ILO director general has immediately intervened, expressing his deep concern at these recent events and appealing to the prime minister to send a clear message to central and state governments to uphold the country’s international commitments and encourage engagement in effective social dialogue," said an ILO letter addressed to the trade unions. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

The development assumes significance as it comes after states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat have announced sweeping amendments or exemptions of laws for three years, and few more states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and Odisha increasing working hours to 12 hours per day for three months. Rajasthan has now withdrawn the extended working hours order and has brought it back to eight hours a day.

Though this is the initial stage of ILO’s response, if the matter escalates further at the ILO level, it may hamper the Indian trade in the global market for violation of workers right. Trade unions said they will escalate the matter and are readying to send another letter to ILO on the issue.

“We trade unions have written to the PM as well and hope he takes note, and asks states to protect workers right. We are collecting our information on workers problem all over the country, and will share with ILO in a second complaint letter soon," said Amarjeet Kaur, secretary general of All India Trade Union Congress said ILO

The letter issued by Kiren Curtis, chief, freedom of association branch at International Labour Standards Department of ILO said that the organization has received a copy of the Indian trade unions complaints in which these unions have requested ILO “to intervene with the Indian authorities to urge necessary action for the protection of workers’ right in light of measures being taken by a number of state governments to undermine labour legislations and international labour standards"

Curtis has written that ILO will “inform of any observations or comments that may be made by the Indian authorities on the matters that you have raised".

Ten central unions had written to the ILO that "government of India supports the blanket exemptions to all establishments from the employers’ obligation under all substantive labour laws for a period of three years by the state governments through amendments by executive order or ordinance …empowering the employers to hire and fire workers at their convenience, freezing collective bargaining rights, undoing the rights of occupational safety and health, without the Labour Department’s intervention in the establishments for any inspection of the basic bare minimum needs for decent working conditions, etc during the said period.".

The unions had also written that such moves are a gross violation of the International Labour Standards.“The ILO Convention 144 in regard to tripartism has also been undermined by the government," the letter of the unions has said.

Indian industries, however, have been maintaining that amendments to the law are a requirement for ease of doing business and will promote more investments.

