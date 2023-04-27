ILO to come up with India-specific report on working hours2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:40 AM IST
International Labour Organisation is working on an India specific report on working hours. In its report, ILO will review daily working duration and work schedule of people in India
As many states are opting to increase the working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours in India, International Labour Organisation will soon come up with its report reviewing the working hours and work schedules prevalent in the country. The report will also try to find the impact of long working hours on work-life balance.
