The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress allegedly have an understanding that the latter will support the former in its efforts to hold onto power in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on November 12. AAP claimed the same while sharing a video on Twitter.

In the video, a mini-truck for the BJP is seen being hauled out of a puddley roadside by a mini-truck for the Congress, which is dressed up with campaign materials for the impending elections. In an attempt to undermine this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party punned the phrase "stalled election vehicle" to emphasise its argument that the saffron party was about to lose control of the western state.

“Congress is trying its best to save BJP's stalled election vehicle in Gujarat. This is the story of ILU-ILU of BJP and Congress in elections," AAP tweeted. ILU, a short form for I Love You, was coined first in the 1991 Hindi film ‘Saudagar’. The Subhash Ghai-directed film starred Bollywood veterans Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar.

The incident's location is unknown, however the AAP reports that the footage is from Gujarat. The AAP has asserted frequently in the lead-up to the approaching elections that there is an "agreement" between the BJP and Congress.

On the other hand, the Congress claims that the AAP is the BJP's "B team" since it steals the anti-BJP votes that would have otherwise gone to the Congress.

Exit or opinion polls regarding the Vidhan Sabha elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are now forbidden by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Heavily guarded voting for 68 Assembly seats took place in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat will hold two rounds of voting on December 1 and 8.

Exit-poll estimates are not permitted to be published in any print or electronic medium between the hours of 8 AM on November 12 and 5 PM on December 5, according to a notification the commission released on November 11.

(With agency inputs)