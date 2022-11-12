'ILU-ILU' in Gujarat election: AAP mocks Congress-BJP ‘understanding’2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:01 PM IST
The AAP shared a video on Twitter while accusing the Congress of having an ‘understanding’ with the BJP in the Gujarat elections.
The AAP shared a video on Twitter while accusing the Congress of having an ‘understanding’ with the BJP in the Gujarat elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress allegedly have an understanding that the latter will support the former in its efforts to hold onto power in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on November 12. AAP claimed the same while sharing a video on Twitter.