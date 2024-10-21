‘I’m carrying a live bomb’: Mumbai-bound passenger detained at Kochi airport after threat

Amid several flights receiving hoax bomb threats over the last few days, a passenger was detained at the Cochin International Airport for allegedly raising a bomb threat on Monday, reported PTI.

The passenger, bound for Mumbai, made a verbal threat, which authorities later confirmed was a hoax.

The passenger was identified as Vijay Mandhayan.

The passenger had made a casual comment, "I'm carrying a live bomb," said an official communication from the CIAL.

A verbal bomb threat was received during the secondary ladder point check of the Vistara flight in the afternoon, said a report citing Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities.

Officials checked his baggage. However, nothing was found suspicious.

"Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was formed and declared as Non-Specific. The flight departed at 4:19 pm," added the official.

Meanwhile, further inquiry is underway.

In a span of one week, nearly 100 flights received bomb threats, sending security agencies into a tizzy. The hoax threats also caused hardship to hundreds of passengers.

On Sunday alone, there were bomb threats to at least 25 flights.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday and asserted that efforts are being taken to tackle the situation without compromising passengers' safety and security.

He added that the government is planning legislative actions to deal with bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list.

Amendments are being proposed to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982 whereby the perpetrators could be arrested and a probe can be initiated without a court order for offences when an aircraft is on the ground.

Responding to a query, Naidu said, "I want to do it (amendments) as soon as possible... we have put the amendments together. Let the other ministries also give their opinions".