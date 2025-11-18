‘I’m here to handle it’: Lalu Yadav reassures party as family spat intensifies after RJD’s election drubbing

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the patriarch of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has described the public spat between his children—intensified after the party’s drubbing in the recent Bihar Assembly elections—as an “internal family matter.”

Lalu’s comments came at a meeting of RJD legislators that unanimously selected his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, as the leader of the legislative party.

At the meeting, Lalu, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, seemed to suggest that all would be well soon. He asked party leaders to focus on the party.

“The would be resolved within the family,” Lalu said, adding, “I am here to handle it”, according to a report in Hindustan Times

The RJD ruled Bihar between 1990 and 2005, and shared power with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) between 2015 and 2017 and 2022 and 2024.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya's recent announcement to step away from politics has triggered wide political reactions in Bihar, especially after the RJD poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, where the party secured only 25 of the over 140 seats it contested in the 243-member House.

The RJD-led Grand Alliance won only 35 seats in this year’s state election, to the rival NDA’s 202. And the party itself could win only 25 seats, down from 75 in 2020.

Acharya took to social media on Sunday to express her anguish, alleging humiliation, abuse, and threats from within the family. Her posts suggested that she felt "pushed aside," "worthless," and burdened by emotional distress - sparking widespread discussion across Bihar's political circles.

Recounting the incidents that occurred during the family dispute following the Mahagathbandhan's defeat, Acharya asserted that she has always had the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi.

She further said she "hasn't lied about any of the events" related to the feud, adding that her father has consistently supported her.

These things happen in families: Misa Lalu's other daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, also present at the meeting on Monday, told reporters that they should focus more on covering the NDA promises, such as 10 million jobs, ₹2 lakh each assistance to Jeevika Didis and Bihar’s industrial growth, instead of family issues. “These things happen in families and get settled through talks,” she said.

Acharya’s outburst against Tejashwi, out in the open on November 15, was brewing for some time. Before the election, during the Bihar Adhikar Yatra, she objected to Tejashwi’s advisor, Sanjay Yadav, sitting in the front seat beside him.

After the RJD’s drubbing, she targeted Yadav and Tejashwi’s close aide Rameez Nemat Khan, and said she was quitting politics and disowning her family because of “interference” from the duo who treated her with 'disdain'.