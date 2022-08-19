I’m Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, I do what…: Big Bull on being called India's Warren Buffet2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:34 PM IST
- In terms of wealth and success and maturity, Warren Buffett is far, far ahead, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said
When you achieve greatness, there will always be comparison, and this happened to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala time and again. Big Bull has been often compared with Warren Buffett and when he was once asked about it, Jhunjhunwala rightly pointed out that Buffett was ‘far ahead of him’ and hence, it is not a true comparison.