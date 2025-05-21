‘I’m worried about losing my job…’: Bengaluru IT engineer highlights power cut woes in India's tech capital

A Bengaluru-based IT engineer shared a social media post stating that they are afraid of losing their remote job due to frequent power cuts in Bengaluru. Sharing the concern through a Reddit post, the user said that they are unable to explain the occurrence to a foreign boss working out of the “so-called tech capital” of India.

The user claimed to be a resident of the Indiranagar locality of Bengaluru, which is also known as one of the city's prime areas. They also claimed that the region is experiencing “frequent and long power cuts” nearly two to three times a week, which overlap with their office meetings.

“I live in Indiranagar, Bengaluru — supposedly a prime area — yet we’ve been experiencing frequent, long power cuts, 2–3 times a week. These outages often overlap with my meetings, some lasting for hours,” said the Reddit user in the post.

Reddit user's concern? The Reddit user allegedly works for a small IT company and is currently working from a remote location in Bengaluru. According to the post, the user reports directly to the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who are based in Sweden.

“I work remotely for a small IT company, reporting directly to the CEO and CTO in Sweden. They headhunted me and were happy to offer a remote role, with meetings typically between 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST,” said the user in their post on Reddit.

Hence, as the timings of the power outages and the meeting clash, the user is claiming to have trouble connecting with the senior management.

Alternate power options Expressing their frustration, the user also claimed that living in a 1 BHK in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, he is not able to afford an inverter to get backup power for his devices.

They also highlighted how senior management is now becoming “skeptical” about his reasoning for not attending meetings, which is making the user anxious about his job security in the company.

“I stay in a small 1 BHK and can’t afford an inverter. It’s frustrating and embarrassing, especially since this area is considered well-developed. After a few missed meetings, my CEO now sounds skeptical — like he thinks I’m making excuses. That’s made things worse. I’m anxious every time the power drops,” according to the post.

The user questioned people on the platform about how they could explain to senior management without appearing to be “whining” about it. They blamed the Bengaluru infrastructure, which has alleged resulted in a “prime area” facing such power outage issues.

“I’ve started logging the outages, but I’m unsure how to explain this without sounding like I’m whining. I want to work — I’m just stuck with unreliable infrastructure I can’t control,” said the user. “It’s 2025, and I live in the so-called tech capital of India, yet I’m worried about losing my job over power cuts,” they said.