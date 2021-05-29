As the tussle heats up, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday challenged yoga guru Ramdev for an open debate on claims of allopathic hospitals using Patanjali medicines for treatment.

This comes in the backdrop of the apex medical body filing a police complaint against Ramdev over his "dishonest and wrongful representations" on allopathy.

The IMA said that Ramdev has "wilfully and deliberately spread false, baseless and malicious information" about the treatment of Covid-19 patients by established and approved methods and drugs.

"We have received the complaint and enquiry is being conducted," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

In a complaint dates 9 May, the IMA said: "Swami Ramdev, in order to take advantage of the Covid situation, on a public platform in furtherance of his ulterior motives has put forth dishonest and wrongful representations with regard to allopathic medicines and other allied treatment techniques of modern medical science for the Covid-19 virus."

"In a video which has surfaced and is being shared widely throughout the social media, Swami Ramdev is seen willfully and deliberately spreading false, baseless and malicious information with regard to the treatment of various patients suffering from Covid-19 by established and approved treatment methods and drugs," it said.

The medical body has also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for his alleged misinformation campaign,

Further, the doctors served a defamation notice to Ramdev, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

The IMA has said that it will consider taking back the police complaint and the defamation notice if Ramdev took back his statements in entirety.

"We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for Covid-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers," said IMA chief Dr JA Jayalal.

The IMA chief, who is a professor and head of the department of surgery, Government Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu, said: "The yoga guru should advise his followers to get vaccinated and support the government in its fight against the pandemic."

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.