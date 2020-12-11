IMA doctors' strike: AIIMS doctors join protest call with black ribbons

In support of the protest call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the government's move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures, several doctors at Delhi hospitals, including AIIMS, sported black ribbons on Friday.

The IMA, which had given the nation-wide call on 1 December, has demanded the withdrawal of the notification, reports news agency PTI.

The IMA has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential and non-covid services between 6 am and 6 pm today to protest against the notification. However, emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms, and emergency surgeries, will be exempt from the strike along with ICU and CCU.

Doctors perform duties wearing black armbands, ribbons

Doctors at AIIMS, and various government-run facilities in the national capital, including LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital performed duties while wearing black armbands and ribbons.

The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS-Delhi, in a statement, said, "This step will not only encourage already rampant quackery, but also undermine the safety of public. We request the government of India to retract this notification immediately".

"We stand with our medical fraternity in this regard and support the strike called by Indian Medical Association," it said.

Shivaji Deb Barman, president of FORDA, an apex bodies of various RDAs in Delhi, said, doctors in Delhi will observe black ribbon protest, but "will not withdraw any services".

The notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy", the IMA has stated.

