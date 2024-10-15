IMA holds 12-hour nationwide hunger strike, FAIMA warns complete shutdown against Kolkata doctor rape case | Top pts

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors continue their hunger strike in West Bengal, facing health issues. The IMA has called for the Chief Minister's intervention. Read to know more

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published15 Oct 2024, 08:12 AM IST
IMA holds 12-hour nationwide hunger strike, FAIMA warns complete shutdown against Kolkata doctor rape case | Top pts
IMA holds 12-hour nationwide hunger strike, FAIMA warns complete shutdown against Kolkata doctor rape case | Top pts(Hindustan Times)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Indian Medical Association has declared a 12-hour nationwide hunger strike today to express their solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal who have been in a hunger strike since October 5.

It has been over 10 days, since the junior doctors' fast began after 50 days of ‘cease-work’ in two phases, to protest against the rape, murder of a female, postgraduate trainee doctor that happened on August 9, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

Mint brings you the latest updates from the junior doctors' hunger strike in West Bengal.

Kolkata doctor rape case: Top Updates

The IMA has pitched the slogan "Suno Bengal, Suno Bharat" to resonate and amplify the demands of junior medics, reported PTI.

"IMA JDN (Junior Doctors' Association) will coordinate with Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) as well as support their local actions," the IMA said in a statement yesterday, i.e , October 14.

Three of the protesting doctors, including Aniket Mahato, who had been leading the protest, have been hospitalised so far. “Young doctors of Kolkata are on a fast-unto-death struggle for their legitimate demands. They are on their ninth day of fasting,” said the IMA.

One of the leaders of the Junior Doctors' Forum (JDF) said that the condition of the protesting doctors was ‘worsening’ but the ‘state(West Bengal) administration remains unmoved.’

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has also warned of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm is caused to the protesting junior doctors.

As of October 14, i.e, yesterday, seven junior doctors remain on hunger strike, with several requiring immediate medical attention. Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit on Sunday night after complaining of severe stomach pain.

IMA's latest statement comes after their letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on October 11. The IMA had urged the CM to look into the medicos' demands, stating that “peaceful ambience and security” of the medical fraternity was a “prerequisite and not a luxury.”

(with agency inputs)

 

 

 

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 08:12 AM IST
