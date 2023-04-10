India has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, hence, the health ministry announced nationwide mock drills on April 10 and 11 to assess hospital preparedness. A total of eight Indian states including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are reporting a high number of coronavirus infections.

According to the Indian Medical Association, the reasons behind the recent Covid surge in our country may be the relaxation of Covid-19 appropriate behavior, the low testing rate, and the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus infection.

The country has recorded 5,880 new reported covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 35199, the union health ministry said on Monday.

Epidemiologists said that the covid-19 infections in India are doubling every 4-5 days and this has now led to the reporting of over 5,000 covid cases each day.

Scientists have said that the XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. But, the infection is said to be mild in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalization rate as Indians have likely developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination and natural exposure to the disease.

The Centre, however, has urged people to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses. The union health ministry has also directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection.

The ministry has advised state governments to examine the covid-19 situation at a micro level (district and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance.

“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with a continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry.