IMA lists 3 reasons behind recent Covid surge in India2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
India has recorded 5,880 new reported covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 35,199.
India has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, hence, the health ministry announced nationwide mock drills on April 10 and 11 to assess hospital preparedness. A total of eight Indian states including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are reporting a high number of coronavirus infections.
