OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify
Coronil Tablet launched by Patanjali
Coronil Tablet launched by Patanjali

IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify

2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 04:35 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product, the IMA statement said
  • The IMA statement further said: Can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that it shocked over Patanjali Ayurveda's "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19. And it also demanded clarification from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the medicine, saying, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product..."

The reactions from the IMA came after World Health Organisation clarified that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Reuters)

Boeing says all 777s with same engine now grounded after United Airlines fire

2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
PM Modi said the defence corridors that are being built in the country will also help local entrepreneurs and local manufacturing

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi

3 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, says previous govts neglected development

2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
BMC volunteers during a COVID-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi.

Mumbai: Two flout Covid guidelines at marriage function, held

1 min read . 03:49 PM IST

Patanjali Ayurved launched ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year and last week the company released a statement that said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."

Following this WHO South-East Asia in a tweet said: "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19."

IMA on Monday issued a statement demanding clarification from Harsh Vardhan saying: “Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country...can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?"

"The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA said.

"Indian Medical Association is shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification...," it said.

However, after the WHO notification, Patanjali’s managing director Acharya Balkrishna later tweeted, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world (sic)."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had also released what it claimed was research work supporting Coronil's efficacy in COVID-19 treatment.

The announcement regarding the Ayush certification for Coronil and release of a research paper calling it the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" was done at an event here attended by Vardhan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout