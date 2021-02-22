IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that it shocked over Patanjali Ayurveda's "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19. And it also demanded clarification from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the medicine, saying, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product..."

Patanjali Ayurved launched ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year and last week the company released a statement that said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."

Following this WHO South-East Asia in a tweet said: "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19."

IMA on Monday issued a statement demanding clarification from Harsh Vardhan saying: “Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country...can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?"

"The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA said.

"Indian Medical Association is shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification...," it said.

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had also released what it claimed was research work supporting Coronil's efficacy in COVID-19 treatment.

The announcement regarding the Ayush certification for Coronil and release of a research paper calling it the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" was done at an event here attended by Vardhan.

(With inputs from agencies)

