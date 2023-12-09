IMA suspends Kerala doctor 'Ruwais' involved in girlfriend's suicide case over dowry demands
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into dowry harassment allegations in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended a Kerala doctor whose 26-year-old girlfriend died allegedly by suicide after he canceled their wedding over dowry demands, according to a report published by NDTV.
