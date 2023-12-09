The Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended a Kerala doctor whose 26-year-old girlfriend died allegedly by suicide after he canceled their wedding over dowry demands, according to a report published by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the IMA confirmed its decision to suspend EA Ruwais who is alleged to be involved in the suicide of a woman doctor 'Shahana' pursuing her 2nd-year postgraduate training in surgery.

Dr Joseph Benaven, President of Indian Medical Association Kerala State Branch stated that police arrested the accused under the dowry prohibition act and remanded him to judicial custody, NDTV reported.

Shahana's relatives have alleged that the accused, identified as Ruvaiz and his family had asked for a huge amount of dowry including gold, land, and a BMW car to marry Shahana. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with Ruvaiz and the two had decided to marry.

NCW requests detailed action report in five days The National Commission for Women has expressed deep concern over the death of a young doctor in Thiruvananthapuram and requested detailed action taken report within five days from the Kerala police. It has also urged the police to invoke relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR if allegations are verified.

"NCW is deeply concerned by the tragic incident in Thiruvananthapuram where a young doctor died by suicide allegedly due to dowry demands. The reported incident falls under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC. We urge invoking these provisions in the FIR if allegations are verified. The arrest of the accused and his relatives is essential. Society's responsibility in safeguarding women's rights is crucial. A detailed action taken report is requested within 5 days from the Police," the commission posted on X.

Kerala Minister Veena George orders probe against groom Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered an investigation on Wednesday, into allegations of dowry harassment linked to the alleged death of a 26-year-old female doctor. In a statement, George said the probe was ordered after allegations of dowry-related issues causing the suicide cropped up.

The Director of the Women and Child Development Department has been instructed to furnish a detailed report on the probe into the accusations of dowry harassment involving a male doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College related to this incident.

The state Minority Commission also intervened in the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports in this regard. Its Chairperson A A Rasheed directed the district collector, city police commissioner, and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident, PTI reported.

What happened with Shahana? The deceased, identified as Shahna, was a PG student in the surgery department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Police officials said that Shahna was found dead at her rented apartment near the medical college on Tuesday morning.

After her death, suspected to be alleged as a suicide, the family of the deceased asserts that the doctor accused in the case, whom Shahna was contemplating marrying, insisted on receiving gold, land, and a BMW car as dowry.

Allegedly, the male doctor withdrew the marriage proposal when Shahna's family couldn't meet his dowry requirements owing to financial limitations.

On Wednesday, the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, Sathidevi, and fellow commission members visited Shahna's family. Sathidevi called for a thorough investigation into the issue and stated that the Commission intends to request a report from the police regarding the steps taken in the case.

