IMA threatens to move SC if Kerala allows Covid relaxations for Bakrid

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMA has expressed concerns that Kerala government's relaxations ahead of Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, will lead to mass gatherings that will worsen the Covid-19 situation in the state
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Medical Association has said it will approach the Supreme Court if Kerala government does not revoke relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions announced ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. The top medical body has expressed concerns that the relaxations announced by the Kerala government would lead to mass gatherings, which in turn will exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis in
Indian Medical Association has said it will approach the Supreme Court if Kerala government does not revoke relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions announced ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. The top medical body has expressed concerns that the relaxations announced by the Kerala government would lead to mass gatherings, which in turn will exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis in
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!