IMA threatens to move SC if Kerala allows Covid relaxations for Bakrid

IMA has expressed concerns that Kerala government's relaxations ahead of Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, will lead to mass gatherings that will worsen the Covid-19 situation in the state

Indian Medical Association has said it will approach the Supreme Court if Kerala government does not revoke relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions announced ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. The top medical body has expressed concerns that the relaxations announced by the Kerala government would lead to mass gatherings, which in turn will exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis in

