New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the government to expedite the process of holding MBBS, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted PG and Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to increase medical manpower to handle the rising burden of covid-19 patients.

“At this crucial junction where we need more manpower, IMA requests the health ministry to expedite the admission procedure and complete it at the earliest in war footing to replenish the health care with much more vigil young health care professionals as post graduates and junior doctors. The doctors who are going to serve in the COVID care works are competent enough to protect them during the examination rituals also," said Jayesh M Lele, Secretary General, IMA.

A total of 1,74,886 candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021, and are waiting for the examinations to enter post graduation courses. Once the exams are over, most of these doctors will join as junior residents in various institutions when they are not selected for PG course, the IMA said.

The exams have been postponed without the rescheduled dates, the large chunk of 1,74,886 doctors is continuing their preparations for the competitive NEET PG examination without joining any hospitals, the IMA argued.

“While the daily turnover of more than 2.6 lakhs patient’s inflow and it is likely to reach the peak of 3.5 to 4 lakhs with in next two weeks, we are in acute need of more qualified doctors to man this treacherous service. The NEET PG exams are postponed citing the reasons of covid-19, which has hampered the process of getting nearly 45000 post graduate residents who are always in the front line of the battle to safeguard the patients," said Lele said.

The IMA said that the entire process of admissions can be completed within a month's time if real concentrated efforts are taken, which is the need of the hour. Equally, most of the healthcare universities have postponed the final year UG exams and thereby interns entering the healthcare systems for their one-year compulsory internship are delayed , it said.

