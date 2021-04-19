IMA urges Centre to expedite medical exam process to strengthen medical force

“While the daily turnover of more than 2.6 lakhs patient’s inflow and it is likely to reach the peak of 3.5 to 4 lakhs with in next two weeks, we are in acute need of more qualified doctors to man this treacherous service. The NEET PG exams are postponed citing the reasons of covid-19, which has hampered the process of getting nearly 45000 post graduate residents who are always in the front line of the battle to safeguard the patients," said Lele said.