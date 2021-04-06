IMA urges PM to open covid vaccination to all persons above the age of 18

With covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic surging to record highs, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open vaccination to all persons above the age of 18; to make vaccination certificates necessary for entering public places; and to impose limited-period continuous lockdowns to break the chain of virus transmission.

“At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect on war-footing," said Dr J.A. Jayalal, national president, IMA, in a letter to the PM.

Also Read | Why India needs a plan for climate talks

The IMA, a national voluntary organization of modern medicine doctors, noted that vaccination against covid-19 stands as a single, evidence-based resource to restrict cases by raising personal immune response and pave way for herd immunity to decrease the severity of the disease. “All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive covid vaccination. Walk-in covid vaccination should be available to all, free of cost at their nearest possible place. Private sector family clinics shall also be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals. Availability of vaccination with all doctors and family physicians will have positive impact on the vaccination drive," said the letter.

The IMA has recommended that district-level vaccine task forces be constituted with public-private participation to enforce mass vaccination, to monitor and mitigate adverse drug events, and to build confidence. The IMA said that despite the extraordinary efforts, the government and the altruistic services of modern medical fraternity, the second wave of the pandemic is touching record heights. There are now more than 740,000 active cases in the country. Sunday, 4 April 2021, recorded the highest number of new covid-19 cases across the country with more than 100,000 new cases, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite implementation of government guidelines, IMA said, non-compliance with covid-appropriate behaviour and mutations in the virus have blunted the efforts to contain the spread in the second wave. It added that stern implementation and execution of certain pre-emptive measures will prove key to containing the pandemic.

“Vaccination certificate shall be made a mandatory certificate for entering in to public places and receive products under public distribution system. As there is acute spurt of this disease as a measure to immediate break the chain, limited period continuous lockdown shall be implemented, especially for all the non-essential areas such as cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, etc," said the letter.

The IMA further suggested that zero tolerance against the non-compliance with covid-appropriate behaviour, augmentation of infrastructure, beds and oxygen availability, moral support and enthusiastic engagements of front line health workers, ensuring adequate healthcare protective gear support, and strict adherence to the evidence-based treatment protocols are the key factors needed at this moment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via