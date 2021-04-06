IMA urges PM to open covid vaccination to all persons above the age of 18

The IMA has recommended that district-level vaccine task forces be constituted with public-private participation to enforce mass vaccination, to monitor and mitigate adverse drug events, and to build confidence. The IMA said that despite the extraordinary efforts, the government and the altruistic services of modern medical fraternity, the second wave of the pandemic is touching record heights. There are now more than 740,000 active cases in the country. Sunday, 4 April 2021, recorded the highest number of new covid-19 cases across the country with more than 100,000 new cases, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.