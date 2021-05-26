Following the remarks made by Ramdev regarding allopathy doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Uttarakhand has sent a defamation notice of ₹1000 crore to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. The notice states that if he doesn't post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of ₹1,000 crore will be demanded from him.

IMA state unit, President Dr Ajay Khanna said that a letter has been sent to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on Monday evening in this regard.

"In the letter, it is written that there is a lot of resentment among the IMA doctors against the statement of Baba Ramdev. The Union Health Minister has also sent a notice to Ramdev on the same stating that the statement is considered incorrect", Dr Khanna told ANI.

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

