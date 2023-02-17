Image of Hanuman returns on HAL's display aircraft on last day of Aero India
Image of Hanuman returns on HAL's display aircraft on last day of Aero India
A picture of Lord Hanuman returned to the vertical stabiliser of the static display aircraft model of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on the last day of Aero India 2023 here, three days after it was removed without assigning any reason.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×