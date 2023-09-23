Image of `Singham' cop delivering instant justice sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Image of `Singham' cop delivering instant justice sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
The cinematic image of a "hero cop" delivering quick justice without bothering about the due process of law, as shown in blockbuster films like "Singham", sends out a very harmful message, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said here on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message