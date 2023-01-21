Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday shared the concern of digital publishing news agencies regarding the overall digital economy and the economics of digital content. In his special address to e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference & Awards, the minister said there are certain issues in the way the internet has evolved where the adtech platforms are controlling more and more digital advertising revenues and monetisation revenues.

