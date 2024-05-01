IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901
IMD update: In April, West Bengal recorded the most number of heatwave days for the month in the last 15 years, followed by the neighbouring coastal state of Odisha where heat conditions were the worst in nine years.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that the number of heatwave days in May 2024 will be above normal. the weather agency also noted that rainfall during the summer month averaged over India as a whole, is most likely to be normal.
