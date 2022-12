The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted that heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.

The weather department also informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around 13 December.

Further IMD informed that Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand during next 3 days.

Cyclonic circulation

The weather agency has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

The cyclonic circulation is very likely to emerge into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 13 December and move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is also likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around 13 December. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands on 15 December

Rainfall warning

-Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter

-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today

-Similar weather condition will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on 12 and 13 December, and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.

Sea warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December and over east central & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14 -15 December and over Central & south Arabian Sea on 16th December

Fisherfolk warning

The weather department has advised fisherfolks not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December

Minimum Temperature forecast

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest & East India during next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 2 days and gradual fall by 3-5°C thereafter.

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Interior Maharashtra during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over remaining parts of the country during next 4-5 days.