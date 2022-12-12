The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted that heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted that heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter.
The weather department also informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around 13 December.
The weather department also informed that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around 13 December.
Further IMD informed that Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand during next 3 days.
Further IMD informed that Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand during next 3 days.
Cyclonic circulation
The weather agency has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.
Cyclonic circulation
The weather agency has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.
The cyclonic circulation is very likely to emerge into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast.
The cyclonic circulation is very likely to emerge into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast.
Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 13 December and move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.
Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 13 December and move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter.
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is also likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around 13 December. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands on 15 December
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is also likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around 13 December. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands on 15 December
Rainfall warning
-Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter
Rainfall warning
-Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today
-Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today
-Similar weather condition will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on 12 and 13 December, and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.
-Similar weather condition will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep on 12 and 13 December, and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.
Sea warning
Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December and over east central & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14 -15 December and over Central & south Arabian Sea on 16th December
Sea warning
Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December and over east central & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14 -15 December and over Central & south Arabian Sea on 16th December
Fisherfolk warning
The weather department has advised fisherfolks not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December
Fisherfolk warning
The weather department has advised fisherfolks not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on 12 and 13 December
Minimum Temperature forecast
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest & East India during next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 2 days and gradual fall by 3-5°C thereafter.
Minimum Temperature forecast
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest & East India during next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 2 days and gradual fall by 3-5°C thereafter.
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Interior Maharashtra during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over remaining parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Interior Maharashtra during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over remaining parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.