The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the minimum temperatures in northwest India and central India is likely to be in the range of 8-10ﾟC for the next 4-5 days.
The weather agency further stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.
Minimum temperature forecast
The weather agency had alerted that Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan during next 2 days.
IMD further stated that minimum temperatures have remained in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India.
Further the minimum temperatures are below normal by 2-4ﾟC over many parts of Central and East India and over some parts of Northwest India.
The IMD noted that no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
Rainfall prediction
There are two cyclonic circulations that lies over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
Another cyclonic circulation lies over East Central Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea and extends up to middle tropospheric levels
-Moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next next 4-5 days.
-Moderate rainfall over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 4-5 days.
Delhi weather prediction
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 322.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8.30 am.
Friday's minimum temperature was the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
