Heavy rainfall activities are likely over Odisha for the next couple of days
Rainfall activity is likely to increase along East coast, Maharashtra and Gujarat on 8 September
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday notified that a cyclonic circulation will form over the east-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) around September 7. As per the weather office, a low pressure area is likely to form under its influence in the subsequent 48 hours which is likely to trigger heavy rainfall activities over Odisha for the next couple of days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday notified that a cyclonic circulation will form over the east-central Bay of Bengal (BoB) around September 7. As per the weather office, a low pressure area is likely to form under its influence in the subsequent 48 hours which is likely to trigger heavy rainfall activities over Odisha for the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, rainfall activity is likely to increase along East coast, Maharashtra and Gujarat on 8 September, IMD said adding, “heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 5 days."
Meanwhile, rainfall activity is likely to increase along East coast, Maharashtra and Gujarat on 8 September, IMD said adding, “heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over South Peninsular India during next 5 days."
Full forecast here:
Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 05th, 08th & 09th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 05th-08th; Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Rayalaseema during 06th-09th; North Interior Karnataka on 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th and over Lakshadweep during 05th-07th and on 08th September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Lakshadweep on 05th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th & 07th; Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th; South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th September
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 05th; East Madhya Pradesh on 05th & 09th; Odisha during 06th-09th; Marathwada on 05th, 08th & 09th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08th; Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th and over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 09th September
Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 05th-08th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 05th September
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 05th and over Uttarakhand on 09th September
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Full forecast here:
Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 05th, 08th & 09th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 05th-08th; Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; Rayalaseema during 06th-09th; North Interior Karnataka on 05th, 06th, 08th & 09th and over Lakshadweep during 05th-07th and on 08th September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Lakshadweep on 05th; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on 06th & 07th; Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th; South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka on 08th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 09th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th September
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 05th; East Madhya Pradesh on 05th & 09th; Odisha during 06th-09th; Marathwada on 05th, 08th & 09th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th-08th; Jharkhand & Gangetic West Bengal on 09th and over Chhattisgarh during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 09th September
Heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 05th-08th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 05th September
Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 05th and over Uttarakhand on 09th September