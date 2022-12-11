The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted cyclonic circulations will being rainfall or snowfall at two parts of the country- Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman Sea. The weather department also said that heavy rainfall spell will continue over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala and Mahe during 11-13 December.
Cyclonic circulation predictions
-A cyclonic circulation likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around 13th December.
-Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar on 14 and 15 December.
- Under the influence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighborhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels, scattered light rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir during 11-12 December.
Rainfall prediction
-Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala and Mahe during 11-13 December.
The weather department has mentioned that there will be decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter.
Sea Warning
-Squally weather with a wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph has been predicted over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast during 11-13 December.
-Similar weather will prevail over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14 -15 December
Fishermen Warning
Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast during 11-13 and over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14 -15 Dec. 2022.
Minimum temperature prediction
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter.
Minimum temperatures likely to rise by 2-3°C over West and Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.
No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over remaining parts of the country during next 4-5 days.
Delhi weather update
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, while air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category. The air quality index was measured at 329, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The Relative Humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.
