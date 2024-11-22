IMD Alert! Dense fog, heavy rain predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala till 25 Nov– See full weather forecast

IMD Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from November 22 to 25, and in Himachal Pradesh from November 23 to 25. Meanwhile, Meghalaya and Assam are expected to experience rainfall on November 22. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for several regions, with Tamil Nadu, Kariakal, and Puducherry likely to receive rainfall until November 26.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and Mahe are also expected to face heavy downpours until November 26.
The weather department has warned the northeast India and south Peninsular India are likely to experience enhanced above normal rainfall. The forecast notes that very heavy rainfall will plague states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala till 25 November
Northern Indian cities face a sharp rise in air pollution, particularly during winter. Delhi ranks as the most polluted city with an AQI of 404, indicating hazardous levels. Other cities like Noida and Ghaziabad also feature among the top ten polluted areas.
|Ahmedabad
|116
|Bengaluru
|94
|Chennai
|121
|Hyderabad
|100
|Kolkata
|182
|Mumbai
|142
|Pune
|98
|Delhi
|404
|Ghaziabad
|346
|Gurgaon
|316
|Noida
|313
|Hisar
|312
|Muzaffarpur
|311
|Jalandhar
|309
|Bulandshahar
|309
|Faridabad
|308
|Amritsar
|304
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Areas like Chandni Chowk (338), IGI Airport (370), and Sonia Vihar (394) recorded high pollution levels.
Several locations, including Anand Vihar (405) and Wazirpur (436), have fallen into the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog continues to affect the national capital.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Areas like Chandni Chowk (338), IGI Airport (370), and Sonia Vihar (394) recorded high pollution levels. Several locations, including Anand Vihar (405) and Wazirpur (436), have fallen into the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog continues to affect the national capital.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess