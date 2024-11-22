IMD Alert: IMD has warned of dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from November 22 to 25, and rainfall in Meghalaya and Assam. Heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other regions until November 26, with northeast India facing enhanced rainfall.

IMD Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from November 22 to 25, and in Himachal Pradesh from November 23 to 25. Meanwhile, Meghalaya and Assam are expected to experience rainfall on November 22. Heavy rain alerts have been issued for several regions, with Tamil Nadu, Kariakal, and Puducherry likely to receive rainfall until November 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Nicobar Islands, Kerala, and Mahe are also expected to face heavy downpours until November 26.

IMD Rainfall Alert The weather department has warned the northeast India and south Peninsular India are likely to experience enhanced above normal rainfall. The forecast notes that very heavy rainfall will plague states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala till 25 November {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on 25 November

Moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the week till 25 November

Moderate rainfall predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 22 November

Very heavy rainfall predicted over south Tamil Nadu from 25-27 November

Similar conditions have been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 26 and 27 November

Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Nicobar Islands during 22 – 24 November, over Kerala and Mahe on 26 and 27 November

Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Rayalaseema on 26 and 27 November

Hailstorm activity also very likely over Meghalaya on 22 November.

Rainfall is likely to be above normal over northeast India and normal to above normal over South Peninsular India during the week

IMD Fog Alert IMD predicts that dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh in early morning of 22 November

Similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during late night of 22 November to early morning of 24 November

Himachal Pradesh will see dense fog during late night of 23 November to early morning of 26 November

Shallow to moderate fog conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of North India during remaining days of the week, IMD predicted {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Minimum Temperature Forecast Minimum temperatures are likely to be near normal over most parts of country except parts of Western Himalayan Region, Northeast India and south Peninsular India, where these are likely to be above normal by 1-2°C

No cold wave expected over any part of the country during the week, IMD notedAQI Today Northern Indian cities face a sharp rise in air pollution, particularly during winter. Delhi ranks as the most polluted city with an AQI of 404, indicating hazardous levels. Other cities like Noida and Ghaziabad also feature among the top ten polluted areas.

Ahmedabad 116 Bengaluru 94 Chennai 121 Hyderabad 100 Kolkata 182 Mumbai 142 Pune 98 Delhi 404 Ghaziabad 346 Gurgaon 316 Noida 313 Hisar 312 Muzaffarpur 311 Jalandhar 309 Bulandshahar 309 Faridabad 308 Amritsar 304

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Areas like Chandni Chowk (338), IGI Airport (370), and Sonia Vihar (394) recorded high pollution levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several locations, including Anand Vihar (405) and Wazirpur (436), have fallen into the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog continues to affect the national capital.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 379 as of 8 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).