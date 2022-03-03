New Delhi: A well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. It is expected to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. The depression is likely to move west­-northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during the next 48 hours, it said.

Depression over southwest BoB and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean about 820 km south-southeast of Puducherry (TamilNadu).To intensify further into a DD in 24 https://t.co/83HTlHnJJU move northwestwards along and off east coast of SriLanka towards north TN Coast in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/JVjjACCXQQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

The IMD has warned of strong winds (45-55 km/hr gusting to an almost cyclonic 65 km/hr) over the south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay, and off North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts.

On Sunday, wind speed may reduce slightly to 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5; and southwest and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on March 3 and March 5.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday and Friday. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday, the Met department said.

-With agency inputs

